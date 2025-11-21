Cardinals rule out LB Baron Browning, will put OT Jonah Williams on IR

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Emari Demercado out earlier this week and he added a couple more players to the list on Friday.

Gannon told reporters that linebacker Baron Browning and right tackle Jonah Williams will not play against the Jaguars.

Browning also missed last week’s loss to the 49ers with a concussion and will need to clear the protocol in order to return to action in Week 13. Browning has 16 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in nine games this season.

Gannon said that Williams needs surgery to repair his shoulder injury and he will be placed on injured reserve.