Cardinals sign CB Bobby Price off practice squad

The Cardinals had an open roster spot after making a handful of roster moves earlier this week and they filled it on Thursday.

They have signed cornerback Bobby Price off of their practice squad. They also signed cornerback Quavian White to the practice squad to fill the spot vacated by Price.

Price appeared in the last two games for the Cardinals as a temporary elevation. He recorded two tackles and recovered a fumble while playing 37 special teams snaps.

Price had 23 tackles and three passes defensed while appearing in 22 games for the Lions over the last three seasons. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in June.