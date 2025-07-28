Cardinals sign CB Keni-H Lovely

The Cardinals have added another cornerback.

Arizona announced on Monday that the club has signed Keni-H Lovely.

Lovely spent time with the Bills last offseason before heading to the UFL to play for the Michigan Panthers. He ended the season with 26 total tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

This is the third UFL player the Cardinals have signed recently, having added defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and cornerback Steven Gilmore.

Arizona did not have to make a corresponding move, as the club had an open roster spot.