Cardinals sign Dennis Daley

  
Published March 21, 2023 04:15 PM
March 21, 2023 04:15 PM
The Athletic's Tashan Reed joins the show to talk about his reporting on Black coaches' struggle for promotion in the NFL and the many factors that played into Steve Wilks never having a chance with the Panthers.

The Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal with offensive lineman Dennis Daley, the team announced Tuesday night.

Daley has made 36 starts since entering the league as a sixth-round selection of the Panthers in 2019.

The Titans traded for him before the start of the 2022 season when new Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort was in Tennessee’s front office.

Daley started at left tackle most of the 2022 season after Taylor Lewan was injured.

He has experience playing both guard and tackle.

The Cardinals have kept their top three tackles from last season in D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones. Jones is also a candidate to play guard.