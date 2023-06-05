 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign Dylan Mabin, Bobby Price

  
Published June 5, 2023 02:55 PM
zaimDIMt1L7K
June 2, 2023 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debate whether free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is asking for too much money, which is why the elite wideout must weigh money vs. the likelihood of winning.

The Cardinals signed cornerbacks Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price on Monday, the team announced.

Mabin entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Raiders in 2019. He also has spent time with the Vikings, Saints and Falcons during his career.

All four of Mabin’s career games played came in 2020, when he appeared in one contest with the Raiders and three with the Vikings.

He was a standout at Fordham where he started 31 of 42 games played and totaled 149 tackles, 40 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Price spent the past three seasons with the Lions, where he signed as a rookie free agent out of Norfolk State in 2020. He appeared in 22 games with two starts.

In his career, Price has 15 tackles and three passes defensed on defense and eight tackles on special teams. In 2021, he caught a 17-yard pass on a fake punt, becoming just the second cornerback in Lions history to record a reception.