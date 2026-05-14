Cardinals sign LB Stephen Dix

The Cardinals announced an addition to their defense on Thursday.

They have signed linebacker Stephen Dix to the 90-man roster. He is the eighth undrafted rookie that the Cardinals have signed since the draft wrapped up last month.

Dix spent the last two seasons at Arkansas and played at Marshall and Florida State before moving to the SEC school. He had 79 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack for the Razorbacks last season.

The Cardinals drafted linebacker Karson Sharar in the sixth round and they signed Jack Gibbens as a free agent. Mack Wilson, Cody Simon, Owen Pappoe, and Austin Keys are the other linebackers in Arizona.