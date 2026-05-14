 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianburnsteam_260514.jpg
Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
nbc_pft_quarterback_260514.jpg
Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
nbc_pft_lawrence97_260514.jpg
Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign LB Stephen Dix

  
Published May 14, 2026 03:35 PM

The Cardinals announced an addition to their defense on Thursday.

They have signed linebacker Stephen Dix to the 90-man roster. He is the eighth undrafted rookie that the Cardinals have signed since the draft wrapped up last month.

Dix spent the last two seasons at Arkansas and played at Marshall and Florida State before moving to the SEC school. He had 79 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack for the Razorbacks last season.

The Cardinals drafted linebacker Karson Sharar in the sixth round and they signed Jack Gibbens as a free agent. Mack Wilson, Cody Simon, Owen Pappoe, and Austin Keys are the other linebackers in Arizona.