Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals sign sixth-round pick Kei'Trel Clark

  
Published May 15, 2023 01:18 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze why they believe Cardinals QB Clayton Tune could become this year's Brock Purdy and discuss how challenging it is to predict injuries in order for that to happen.

The Cardinals signed sixth-round pick Kei’Trel Clark on Monday, the team announced.

The Louisville cornerback was the seventh of eight draft picks made by the team. His signing leaves only second-rounder B.J. Ojulari and third-rounder Garrett Williams yet to sign their four-year rookie deals.

Clark started all 12 games last season for Louisville and made a career-high 51 tackles to go along with five passes defensed, his first career sack, one interception, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Clark was a second-team All-ACC selection in both 2020 and 2021.

He started his collegiate career at Liberty.

Clark missed the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend to attend his college graduation. He is the first member of his family to earn a college degree.