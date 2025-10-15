Cardinals sign TE Josiah Deguara from the practice squad to the active roster

The Cardinals opened the practice window for defensive lineman Walter Nolen III on Wednesday, the team announced.

The first-round rookie has 21 days to be reinstated to the 53-player roster.

He remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, where he has resided since training camp started because of a calf injury.

The Cardinals also announced they placed tight end Travis Vokolek on injured reserve with a neck injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Vokolek is done for the season, becoming the second tight end in as many weeks to head to season-ending injured reserve. Tip Reiman went on the list last week.

The Cardinals used Vokolek’s roster spot to promote tight end Josiah Deguara from the practice squad.

The team also signed tight end Pharaoh Brown and wide receiver Bryson Green to the practice squad. Green was with the Cardinals in training camp.

Deguara has played one game, seeing 14 snaps on special teams.

In his six NFL seasons, he has appeared in 66 games with 10 starts and has made 50 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns with the Packers, Jaguars and Cardinals.