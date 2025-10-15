Cardinals open first-round pick Walter Nolen’s practice window

Help is on the way for Arizona’s defensive front.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that first-round rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen’s practice window is opening on Wednesday. That means the Cardinals will have three weeks to place him on the 53-man roster.

Nolen, the No. 16 overall pick of this year’s draft, has been sidelined on the reserve/physically unable to perform list all season with a calf injury.

The Cardinals will also place tight end Travis Vokolek on injured reserve on Wednesday with a neck injury. He will be out for the rest of the season.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the concussion protocol, while defensive lineman Darius Robinson (chest) will return to practice. Cornerback Garrett Williams, however, is not set to practice this week.

The Cardinals are holding a walk-through on Wednesday, which means their eventual injury report to start the week will be an estimate.