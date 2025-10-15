 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals open first-round pick Walter Nolen’s practice window

  
Published October 15, 2025 01:17 PM

Help is on the way for Arizona’s defensive front.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that first-round rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen’s practice window is opening on Wednesday. That means the Cardinals will have three weeks to place him on the 53-man roster.

Nolen, the No. 16 overall pick of this year’s draft, has been sidelined on the reserve/physically unable to perform list all season with a calf injury.

The Cardinals will also place tight end Travis Vokolek on injured reserve on Wednesday with a neck injury. He will be out for the rest of the season.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains in the concussion protocol, while defensive lineman Darius Robinson (chest) will return to practice. Cornerback Garrett Williams, however, is not set to practice this week.

The Cardinals are holding a walk-through on Wednesday, which means their eventual injury report to start the week will be an estimate.