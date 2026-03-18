Cardinals sign TE Teagan Quitoriano to one-year deal

Arizona has added a tight end.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Teagan Quitoriano has signed with the team on a one-year contract.

Quitoriano, 26, was a Houston fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, effectively spending his first three seasons with the club. He caught nine passes for 33 yards with two touchdowns with the Texans. He signed with the Falcons last March, appearing in 17 games with one start in 2025.

Teagan was mainly used as a special teams player, as he was on the field for 54 percent of the unit’s snaps last season. He played just 12 percent of offensive snaps.

Additionally, the Cardinals announced the previously reported signing of Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal.