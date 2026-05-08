Cardinals sign three draft picks, cut WR Andre Baccellia

The Cardinals announced that they signed three of their third-day picks on Thursday.

Fifth-round wide receiver Reggie Virgil, sixth-round linebacker Karson Sharar and seventh-round offensive lineman Jayden Williams are under contract.

Virgil joins a room stacked with 12 other players and will seek to find playing time behind Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne.

Virgil and Sharar will try to win a spot on the roster with their special teams play. Sharar played more than 570 special teams snaps during his time at Iowa.

Williams, a versatile lineman from Ole Miss, started every game at right tackle last season. He also has 19 starts at left tackle since 2022.

The Cardinals also announced they released wide receiver Andre Baccellia on Thursday. They also designated offensive lineman Valentin Senn as their international player, meaning the team can carry 91 players this offseason.