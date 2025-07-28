 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign UFL CB Steven Gilmore Jr. after placing Starling Thomas on IR

  
Published July 27, 2025 08:19 PM

The Cardinals lost cornerback Starling Thomas V for the season when he tore his left ACL in practice Friday. The team placed him on injured reserve Sunday.

The Cardinals already were without Sean Murphy-Bunting for the season after he injured his knee in the offseason.

If that weren’t enough losses at the position, the team also placed cornerback Jaden Davis on injured reserve with a knee injury. Davis was a seventh-round pick in 2024.

The Cardinals signed UFL cornerback Steven Gilmore Jr., the brother of cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Steven Gilmore spent the 2023 preseason with the Lions.

Arizona still has an open roster spot.

“Football, in training camp, during the season, it’s a known-unknown,” coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “You don’t know who and you don’t know what. All 32 teams deal with it.”

Thomas tore his right ACL when he was in college.

He started 22 games the past two seasons, the most of any undrafted player in the NFL in that time period, after the Cardinals claimed him off waivers in 2023 from Detroit. He played 75 percent of the defensive snaps the past two years.

Thomas is scheduled to be a restricted free agent after the season.

“God is good,” Thomas posted on social media. “Will always trust him in the good times and bad times. My faith and trust will not waiver.”

Max Melton, a second-round pick in 2024, and Will Johnson, a second-round pick this year, are fighting for starting spots along with slot corner Garrett Williams, a third-round pick in 2023.