Cardinals lose starting cornerback Starling Thomas to torn ACL

  
Published July 27, 2025 01:04 PM

Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas suffered a serious knee injury during Friday’s practice.

Tests revealed that Thomas has a torn ACL, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That almost certainly means he will miss the entire season.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of UAB, Thomas spent training camp with the Lions in 2023 but didn’t make their roster. The Cardinals claimed him on waivers and he played surprisingly well as a rookie and even better in his second season in 2024. Last year Thomas played in all 17 games, with 15 starts, and played the most snaps of any cornerback on the team.

The Cardinals may now be in the market to pick up another cornerback, as they were counting on Thomas to play a big role this year. He’s a big loss.