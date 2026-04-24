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Cardinals take Jeremiyah Love third overall

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:28 PM

The Cardinals have taken a big swing on the potential of running back Jeremiyah Love to make big plays in new head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense.

With the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cardinals took Love, the All-American from Notre Dame.

It’s a bold move by General Manager Monti Ossenfort, as running backs have not been selected this highly in recent NFL drafts. Love is the highest-drafted running back since the Giants took Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018.

Love is an impressive talent who will make plays both running the ball and as a receiver out of the backfield, and perhaps even lining up at wide receiver in some formations. LaFleur must think Love can make a big impact.