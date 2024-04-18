Cardinals will “have popcorn ready” for what goes on before us in first round

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said last month that calls were starting to pick up from teams that might be interested in trading for the fourth overall pick and one imagines the phones have continued to ring pretty steadily over the last few weeks.

With a number of quarterbacks expected to draw interest at the top of the draft and the Cardinals set with Kyler Murray, Arizona has long been seen as a potential trading option for teams that may be looking for a signal caller like the Giants, Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders. Some of that interest may be predicated on what the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots wind up doing with the top three picks and Ossenfort said at a Thursday press conference that he will “have popcorn ready” to watch how that unfolds.

Ossenfort also said that he’s prepared to listen to offers for the pick right down to the wire.

“The way I look at it is . . . I love my house. I love where I live,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “My wife loves where we live. If all of a sudden I’m at my door and someone is going to offer me something, I’m going to look and see what they are offering me. If I open that up and it’s something I’m not expecting? ‘Hey Shannon, pack up, it’s time to roll.’ That happens beforehand, it happens on the clock, but I think different teams have different motivations and we’ll see how that plays out.”

The Cardinals traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 last year and netted a 2024 first-round pick from Houston in the process. They then moved back up from No. 12 to No. 6 to draft tackle Paris Johnson while holding onto that extra first, so trading down might just be the start of the moves the well-stocked Cardinals make next week.