Carl Lawson: I want to play more, I’m a football player not a cheerleader

Running back Dalvin Cook isn’t the only Jets player frustrated by his role on the team.

Defensive end Carl Lawson returned from a torn Achilles to notch seven sacks for the Jets in 2022, but he has been a healthy scratch in two games this year and has played just 73 defensive snaps when he is in the lineup. With the trade deadline looming, there’s been some chatter that the Jets could move him to another team.

Lawson isn’t asking for that to happen, but he is clear that he wants to be doing more on the field than he’s done so far this season.

“I definitely want to play and contribute. I know I can. I’ve proven that. Yeah, I always want to contribute, but right now I’m with the Jets, but I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year. . . . I’m a football player, not a cheerleader.”

The trade deadline is on Tuesday, which gives teams a few days to make the Jets an offer they can’t refuse for Lawson’s services.