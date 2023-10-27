Dalvin Cook says he’s frustrated, and trade talks “might be a good thing”

Jets running back Dalvin Cook has been a flop of a free agent signing, and he wouldn’t mind a fresh start.

Cook repeatedly said “it’s frustrating” when talking to reporters today, and he added that trade talks might be beneficial for everyone involved.

“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said. “It might be a good thing, might be a bad thing.”

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine any team wanting to trade for Cook. He’s averaging 2.8 yards per carry, and he’s set to make more than $3 million for the rest of the season. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and barring some team getting desperate because of a running back injury this week, it seems unlikely that Cook will be traded.

In one respect, Cook and the Jets are on the same page.

“We all thought it was going to be more than what it’s been,” Cook said of his production this season. Everyone in the Jets front office would agree with that.