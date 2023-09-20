Carlos Watkins will have biceps surgery, go on Cardinals IR

Cardinals defensive end Carlos Watkins is going to be out of action for an extended period of time.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday that Watkins needs biceps surgery after being injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Watkins will go on an injured reserve list that’s filling up quickly with safety Budda Baker and defensive lineman L.J. Collier also being knocked out of action recently.

“It’s just like with Budda, the next guy has to get up and get ready to play,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “I feel good about those guys going in.”

Those guys should include Leki Fotu, who Gannon expects back after he missed the Giants loss with a shoulder injury. Jonathan Ledbetter, Dante Stills, Kevin Strong, and Eric Banks are some of the others who the Cardinals will be looking to up front.