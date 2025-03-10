Carlton Davis: I panicked in free agency last time, won’t settle for less this year

Several impending free agents have re-signed with their teams in the last few days, but cornerback Carlton Davis was not among them and it doesn’t sound like a return to the Lions is a likely outcome.

Davis joined the Lions in a trade with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2024 season and that deal ended a six-year run in Tampa. That run included a three-year extension that he signed in 2022 and Davis now feels like he erred by taking the familiar route rather than pushing to find the best deal he could find. Davis told Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com that he won’t follow the same script this time.

“I feel like last time, I just kind of panicked,” Davis said. “I was younger, and my mindset was, ‘I need to go ahead and just choose.’ At the time, the thinking was, ‘This is the offer, and the more you wait, the more that number’s gonna go down.’ Yeah, that can happen, but teams know your value, and right now I’m playing my best football. This time, I ain’t gonna settle for less.”

Davis told Silver he wants to be paid like a “top 10 or top 15 cornerback” and one possible suitor could be the Jets as they hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. Further clarity on their interest should come later on Monday when the negotiating window for free agents opens and word of deals around the league starts to roll in.