Carson Beck in Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit with the Steelers

The Steelers have only two quarterbacks on their roster — Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent with the Steelers as his only clear suitor.

Will their starter be Rodgers, Howard or someone not yet on the roster?

The Steelers are doing their homework on University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports that Beck is in Pittsburgh today for a top-30 visit at the team facility. The Steelers also met with Beck at the Scouting Combine.

Beck, 23, completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards last season, setting career-highs in pass completions (368), pass attempts (467) and touchdowns (30). He also tied his career-high in interceptions (12).

He led the Hurricanes to the national championship game with victories over Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

The Steelers also brought in San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson for a visit on Tuesday, according to Pryor.