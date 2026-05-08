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Carson Wentz says he’s healthy and “ready to roll”

  
Published May 7, 2026 10:02 PM

Carson Wentz’s 2025 season ended with a left shoulder injury that required surgery in October. He originally injured his shoulder Oct. 5, while playing in place of starter J.J. McCarthy.

Wentz played through a dislocated shoulder that included a torn labrum and fractured socket until he couldn’t.

The veteran quarterback, who made NFL history by starting at least one game for his sixth different team in six seasons, recently shared an update on his rehab.

In an interview with Luke Gamble of KFYR-TV, Wentz sounded optimistic about participating in the team’s organized team activities.

“Physically, I feel great,” Wentz told Gamble. “Shoulder’s more or less behind me now. It wasn’t fun by any means, but surgery went well, and rehab’s gone really well, too. So for me, it’s behind me. I’m healthy, and I’ll be ready to roll.”

Wentz re-signed with the Vikings despite Kyler Murray also being in the room. The two veterans will compete with McCarthy for the starting job.

“It’s a different dynamic obviously in the room with a couple other guys and having Kyler now in the mix,” Wentz said. “It’s fun. It’s fun to compete. It’s fun to get to know guys in another way. But I think just the competition in the environment will make everybody better.”

Wentz said he “will be ready however it goes.”