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CB Brandon Cisse visited Cowboys, set to visit Seahawks

  
Published April 8, 2026 10:13 AM

Cornerback Brandon Cisse is among the prospects making the rounds with the draft a little over two weeks away.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports that Cisse recently visited with the Cowboys. He’s also set to meet with the Seahawks.

Cisse played two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to South Carolina for the 2025 season. He had 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception while building a profile that has led many to project him as a second-day pick this year.

The Cowboys signed Cobie Durant to go with Shavon Revel, DaRon Bland and Caelen Carson at corner. The Seahawks parted ways with Riq Woolen this offseason, but the Super Bowl champs have Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe set to return.