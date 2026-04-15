CB Colton Hood visited the Chiefs this week

Cornerback is seen as a need for the Chiefs heading into the draft and they spent some time with one of the top prospects at the position this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Tennessee corner Colton Hood visited the team. Hood has also visited with the Jets, Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans and Raiders.

Hood played at Auburn and Colorado before heading to Knoxville for his final college season. He had 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble for the Volunteers.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Rams for a package that included the 29th pick in this year’s draft and Jaylen Watson joined McDuffie in Los Angeles as a free agent. They signed Kader Kohou and Kaiir Elam to go with Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams.