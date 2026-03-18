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CB Reddy Steward signs ERFA tender with Cowboys

  
Published March 18, 2026 08:39 AM

Cornerback Reddy Steward wasn’t able to talk to other teams after being tendered by the Cowboys as an exclusive rights free agent and he’s now officially back on the roster in Dallas.

The Cowboys announced that Steward has signed his tender. He will make just over $1 million under the terms of the contract.

Steward was claimed off of waivers by the Vikings last August and he went on to appear in every game for the team during the regular season. Steward started in five of those contests.

Steward, who also played one game for the Bears in 2024, finished the year with 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.