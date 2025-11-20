CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens missed curfew while at a casino Sunday night

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer benched CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for the first series in Monday night’s game in Las Vegas.

Schottenheimer, Lamb and Pickens would not reveal the reason postgame.

Social media, though, uncovered it with reports that the wide receivers were spotted at the Red Rock Casino after curfew. One said Lamb was seen vomiting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

On Thursday, Lamb confirmed the duo had dinner and drinks at the Red Rock Casino, away from the team hotel after curfew, but he denied he was throwing up Monday morning.

A night out on the town didn’t do anything to stop Lamb and Pickens against the Raiders. They combined for 14 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-16 win.