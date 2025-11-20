 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens missed curfew while at a casino Sunday night

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:28 PM

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer benched CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens for the first series in Monday night’s game in Las Vegas.

Schottenheimer, Lamb and Pickens would not reveal the reason postgame.

Social media, though, uncovered it with reports that the wide receivers were spotted at the Red Rock Casino after curfew. One said Lamb was seen vomiting at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

On Thursday, Lamb confirmed the duo had dinner and drinks at the Red Rock Casino, away from the team hotel after curfew, but he denied he was throwing up Monday morning.

A night out on the town didn’t do anything to stop Lamb and Pickens against the Raiders. They combined for 14 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-16 win.