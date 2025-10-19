 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb goes over 7,000 career yards from scrimmage on 74-yard TD

  
October 19, 2025

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain. The Cowboys didn’t miss him much, with George Pickens picking up the slack.

But he has reminded them Sunday what he can do.

Lamb got wide open, and two Commanders’ defensive backs picked off each other, allowing Lamb to walk in with a 74-yard touchdown. It was a one-play drive and has given the Cowboys a 17-8 lead on the Commanders.

It put Lamb over 7,000 yards for his career, giving him 7,036 yards from scrimmage. He is playing his 85th game, the fastest any player in team history has topped 7,000 scrimmage yards that quickly.

He has two catches for 87 yards today.

Dak Prescott is 4-of-7 for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys have scored or given up points on every drive. They have two touchdowns, a field goal and gave up a safety.