SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
CeeDee Lamb scores to give Cowboys a 10-6 lead

  
Published November 17, 2025 09:00 PM

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens did not play the first series for disciplinary reasons. They have made their presence felt in the three series since.

Pickens has three receptions for 46 yards, and Lamb has an 18-yard touchdown catch.

The rest of the team has one target and one reception over the past three drives.

The Cowboys lead 10-6.

Dak Prescott, who fumbled on the second possession on a strip-sack by Maxx Crosby, is 5-for-9 for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders used Prescott’s fumble for a 35-yard field goal despite losing 2 yards on the drive and added a 45-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 50-yard field goal for the Cowboys.