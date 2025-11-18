CeeDee Lamb scores to give Cowboys a 10-6 lead

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens did not play the first series for disciplinary reasons. They have made their presence felt in the three series since.

Pickens has three receptions for 46 yards, and Lamb has an 18-yard touchdown catch.

The rest of the team has one target and one reception over the past three drives.

The Cowboys lead 10-6.

Dak Prescott, who fumbled on the second possession on a strip-sack by Maxx Crosby, is 5-for-9 for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders used Prescott’s fumble for a 35-yard field goal despite losing 2 yards on the drive and added a 45-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 50-yard field goal for the Cowboys.