Celebrity jeweler sues Antonio Brown for $1.1 million

He’s gone from the NFL, but it’s impossible to forget him. Because he periodically does something that serves as a reminder.

Via TMZ.com, Brown allegedly failed to pay nearly $1.095 million for jewelry received from celebrity jeweler Shuki International. He has been sued for the money.

The items include two diamond fingers, like the one Brown is wearing in the attached photo.

It allegedly happened in 2022. And if the allegations are true, here’s the question. Why would anyone at this point give Brown anything for other than cash on delivery? He has a history of not paying for things, and of getting sued for not paying.

Not that it makes it right for Brown to buy things and not pay for him. But, at a certain point, it’s just bad business to do business with him.