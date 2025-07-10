 Skip navigation
CFL suspends former NFL LB Kemoko Turay for role in recent brawl

  
Published July 10, 2025 12:02 AM

Kemoko Turay, a second-round pick of the Colts in 2018, has been suspended by the CFL.

Turay received a one-game suspension for his role in a post-game brawl following the B.C. Lions’ 21-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Three other players were fined for the melee. Turay was suspended for inciting the altercation.

“Non-football acts negatively impact the reputation and professional standing of the CFL and they will not be tolerated,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “These actions do not reflect the values of our league.

“The post-game altercation in Montreal became an unnecessary focal point, taking away from an incredibly entertaining game won on the final play.”

Turay spent four seasons in Indianapolis and one with the 49ers. He last played in the NFL in 2022. This is his first season in the CFL.