Chandler Jones offers apology, says he’s feeling much better now

Former NFL edge rusher Chandler Jones appears in a better place since a series of troubling social media posts in September and two arrests soon after that.

Jones released a statement on his health Wednesday.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been dealing with some personal matters, but I’m happy to share that I’m feeling much better now,” Jones wrote on X. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends and fans for your unwavering love and support. Additionally, I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have unintentionally offended. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.”

Jones did not play in 2023, leaving the team Labor Day weekend after several troubling social media posts. The Raiders placed him on the non-football illness list Sept. 20 and released him 10 days later after he was arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order.

He was arrested again in October for the same reason, and on Feb. 5, Jones entered a plea of not guilty to two charges of violating a protective order. Clark County Justice Court Judge Noreen Demonte ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

He is due back in court March 4.

Jones was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract when he was released for conduct detrimental to the team.