Chargers: A senseless act of violence has forever altered the lives of so many. And for what?

Twenty-two of the 32 NFL teams posted statements in support of Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community.

The Cardinals, Colts, Eagles, Packers, Saints, Bucs, Browns, Falcons, Seahawks, Chargers and Texans posted their support Wednesday night. Earlier, the Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, Commanders, Steelers, Rams, Jets, Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings and Panthers posted their statements.

Some were simple messages, like the Texans, Bucs, Cardinals and Saints, expressing sympathy to the victims and sending love to the Kansas City community.

Others were more pointed in calling out the “senseless violence.”

“Rivals on gameday, off the field we’re in this together — the AFC West, the National Football League, the United States of America,” the Chargers wrote. “Today a senseless act of violence has forever altered the lives of so many. And for what? While words can ring hollow in moments such as these, they can also bring comfort. Today we stand with Chiefs Kingdom, and our hearts go out to the victims, their friends, family and every member of the greater Kansas City community affected by this tragedy.”

The Eagles thanked law enforcement and first responders for their efforts in Kansas City.

“Our hearts ache for the victims, their families, the people of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization,” the Eagles wrote. “We are grateful for law enforcement, first responders and all who acted swiftly in the face of danger to support others.”