Chargers add edge rusher Ahkeem Mesidor with 22nd pick

The Chargers added some juice to the edges of their defense in the first round on Thursday night.

They made Ahkeem Mesidor the 22nd overall pick. Mesidor’s Miami teammate Rueben Bain was the No. 15 pick to Tampa, so both Hurricane edge rushers are now off the board.

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa was selected 10th by the Giants, so three Miami players have now gone in the first round.

Mesidor had 12.5 sacks for Miami last season and spent six years in college overall, so he’s older than many of the other players being picked on Thursday night. That could limit his growth potential, but it could also make him likelier to contribute right off the bat as a complement to Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu in Los Angeles.