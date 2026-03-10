 Skip navigation
Chargers agree to one-year deal with Deane Leonard

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:54 PM

The Chargers are bringing back one of their top special teams players.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive back Deane Leonard. No financial terms have been reported.

Leonard joined the Chargers as a 2022 seventh-round pick and he’s appeared in 46 regular season games over his four seasons with the team, but injuries led to stints on injured reserve the last two years.

Leonard has recorded 46 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery since joining the Chargers. He also has three tackles and an interception in three postseason appearances.