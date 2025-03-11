Chargers agree to terms with RB Najee Harris on a one-year deal

The Chargers have a new running back.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2021, has agreed to terms with the Chargers. Per multiple reports, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million. The base value was not disclosed.

Harris would have made $6.7 million in 2025, if the Steelers had exercised his fifth-year option. They did not, setting the stage for Harris to hit free agency.

He has never missed a game in four years, and he has four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

The Chargers’ top running back in 2024 was J.K. Dobbins. He became a free agent on Monday.