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Chargers announce agreements with 18 undrafted free agents

  
Published April 26, 2026 11:48 AM

The Chargers have added 18 undrafted rookie free agents to their roster, including one who will be reunited with defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary.

O’Leary was hired after running the defense at Western Michigan last season and edge rusher Nadame Tucker thrived in that system. Tucker had 14.5 sacks for the Broncos, which tied No. 2 overall pick David Bailey for the most in the nation.

Tucker’s big season came after he played sparingly during three seasons at Houston and NFL teams obviously weren’t blown away by his numbers in the MAC, but he’ll get a chance to show that he has something to offer the Chargers.

The Chargers also signed Utah State safety Noah Avinger, Utah linebacker Lander Barton, Kansas State tight end Jerand Bradley, Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown, Virginia defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter, Memphis running back Gregory Desrosiers, Syracuse safety Devin Grant, LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, San Diego State linebacker Niles King, Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross, Georgia Tech cornerback Rodney Shelley, Toledo cornerback Avery Smith, Fresno State center Jacob Spomer, Wyoming tight end Evan Svoboda, SMU defensive lineman Terry Webb, Florida State cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, and Oregon tackle Isaiah World.