Chargers announce coaching staff promotions

The Chargers have announced a handful of promotions on their coaching staff.

On the offensive side of the ball, Shane Day will be the offensive passing game coordinator along with his previous title of quarterbacks coach while Josh Hammond is now an assistant wide receivers and special teams coach.

Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will be the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive line coach Mike Elston will be the defensive run game coordinator. Mike Hiestand will have the title of defensive run game specialist.

The Chargers also announced that Jarrod James, Jimmy Thompson and Beau Snuggs have been named the team’s Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellows for the 2026 season.