 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_staffordlions_260522.jpg
Would Stafford ever return to the Lions?
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260522.jpg
Is Simpson the best insurance option for Stafford?
nbc_pft_staffordextended_260522.jpg
What Stafford extension means for both sides

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_staffordlions_260522.jpg
Would Stafford ever return to the Lions?
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260522.jpg
Is Simpson the best insurance option for Stafford?
nbc_pft_staffordextended_260522.jpg
What Stafford extension means for both sides

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers announce coaching staff promotions

  
Published May 22, 2026 08:14 AM

The Chargers have announced a handful of promotions on their coaching staff.

On the offensive side of the ball, Shane Day will be the offensive passing game coordinator along with his previous title of quarterbacks coach while Josh Hammond is now an assistant wide receivers and special teams coach.

Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will be the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive line coach Mike Elston will be the defensive run game coordinator. Mike Hiestand will have the title of defensive run game specialist.

The Chargers also announced that Jarrod James, Jimmy Thompson and Beau Snuggs have been named the team’s Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellows for the 2026 season.