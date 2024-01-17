Chargers announce G.M. interview with Jeff Ireland

The Chargers are continuing their parallel searches for a General Manager and head coach.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles announced that the team has completed an interview with Saints assistant G.M. and college scouting director Jeff Ireland.

Ireland, 53, has been with the Saints since 2015 after a year as a draft consultant for the Seahawks. From 2008-2013, Ireland was the Dolphins G.M.

The Chargers have interviewed six candidates for their General Manager vacancy, including interim G.M. JoJo Wooden. While the club has been heavily linked to University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, there’s been no indication that a hiring is imminent for either head coach or G.M.