Chargers announce new contract with Trevor Penning

  
Published March 10, 2026 12:12 PM

After arriving in Los Angeles just before the trade deadline last season, Chargers offensive lineman Trevor Penning will stick around in 2026.

The Chargers announced today that they have reached an agreement on a new deal with Penning, who hit free agency and was free to agree to terms with any team.

Last year the Chargers sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Saints for Penning, and he started four of the final games of the season for the Chargers. He’ll compete for a starting job this year as well.

Penning was originally a first-round pick of the Saints in 2022, and although he didn’t quite live up to expectations, the Chargers are optimistic that he can become a big part of protecting Justin Herbert this year.