Chargers claim LB Tanner Muse off waivers

The Chargers have added a player via the waiver system.

Los Angeles has claimed linebacker Tanner Muse, who was let go by the Steelers this week.

Muse appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks last season, 70 percent of special teams snaps and seven percent of defensive snaps. He finished the season with 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

Muse was a Raiders third-round pick in 2020 but missed the year due to injury. Las Vegas waived him in Sept. 2021 without him ever taking a regular-season snap for the team. Muse joined Seattle’s practice squad a couple of days later.

The linebacker signed with the Steelers in April.