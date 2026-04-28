Chargers exercise the fifth-year option on Quentin Johnston’s contract
Published April 28, 2026 04:24 PM
The Chargers have made a call on the fifth-year option on Quentin Johnston’s contract. The team announced Tuesday that it will exercise it.
It fully guarantees the wide receiver $18 million for 2027.
The Chargers made Johnston a first-round pick in 2023. He led the team in touchdowns the past two seasons and posted a career-high 735 receiving yards in 14 games last season.
Johnston has 144 catches for 1,877 yards and 18 touchdowns since entering the league.
The Chargers have a deep wide receivers room with Ladd McConkey, Johnston, Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.