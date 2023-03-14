 Skip navigation
Chargers give Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade

  
Published March 14, 2023 09:23 AM
nfl_pft_lazardjets_20230314
March 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Allen Lazard reportedly being close to signing with the Jets is a big indicator that Aaron Rodgers is likely to land with the WR in New York.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler appears to be on the verge of heading elsewhere.

Ekeler was given permission by the Chargers to seek a trade today, after the team and the player failed to come to an agreement on a new contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Ekeler’s time in Los Angeles is coming to an end, but usually when a player is given permission to seek a trade, that means he’s leaving.

Ekeler is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $6.25 million in base salary in 2023. Last year he was the Chargers’ leading rusher with 204 carries for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he also led the Chargers with 107 catches and five receiving touchdowns.