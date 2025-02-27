 Skip navigation
Chargers have begun contract extension talks with Rashawn Slater

  
Published February 27, 2025 10:03 AM

The Chargers have had conversations with the agent for Rashawn Slater in an attempt to extend the left tackle’s contract.

Slater is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to make $19.040 million on the fifth-year option.

“We’ve had conversations. I love Rashawn,” General Manager Joe Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “I love Rashawn, and Rashawn is a great player, and he helps us win football games, so I’d love Rashawn to be around for a long time.”

Slater has become one of the best players at his position since the Chargers took him 13th overall in 2021.He has made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons, including in 2024.

San Francisco’s Trent Williams has the highest-annual average at the position at $27.553 million. He is one of eight left tackles who make at least $20 million per season.