Chargers hire Adam Fuller as safeties coach

  
Published February 11, 2025 03:04 PM

The Chargers hired Adam Fuller as safeties coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Fuller has 27 years of coaching experience after spending the past five seasons as defensive coordinator at Florida State (2020-24). With the Seminoles, he coached 14 eventual NFL draft selections, including 2024 defensive rookie of the year, Jared Verse of the Rams.

The Seminoles fired Fuller on Nov. 10 after a 1-9 season.

This is first NFL coaching job.

He spent the 2019 season as defensive coordinator at Memphis.

Fuller also has coached at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Wagoner College, Richmond University, Assumption College, Chattanooga and Marshall.