Chargers interview Brian Callahan for offensive coordinator

The Chargers announced another offensive coordinator interview on Friday.

They have completed an interview with former Titans head coach Brian Callahan. The Chargers fired Greg Roman earlier this week and they interviewed their own passing game coordinator Marcus Brady on Thursday.

Callahan was fired by the Titans after a 1-5 start to this season and he was 4-19 over his entire time with the team. He was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator before getting the job in Tennessee and has also interviewed with the Buccaneers for their coordinator vacancy.

The Chargers will be adding other names to a search that head coach Jim Harbaugh said is designed to provide “a fresh start to stimulate a new direction” after the offense flamed out against the Patriots last weekend.