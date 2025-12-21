Chargers lead Cowboys 21-17 at halftime

The Chargers and Cowboys are playing one of the more entertaining games of the season despite Dallas being eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday night.

The teams have combined for 38 points, 444 yards, 27 first downs, no punts, no turnovers and only three penalties. They have combined to go 7-of-9 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth down.

The Chargers took a 21-17 lead on Justin Herbert’s 1-yard run on a quarterback push play with 19 seconds left in the first half. Herbert threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston and a 25-yarder to Ladd McConkey as the Chargers scored touchdowns on all three of their possessions in the first half.

Herbert is 14-of-16 for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Tre Harris has three catches for 48 yards with McConkey adding four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Omarion Hampton has seven carries for 48 yards.

The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions but had to settle for a 33-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal on their second possession after a penalty wiped out a touchdown. Ryan Flournoy’s 5-yard score was negated by a holding penalty on left guard Tyler Smith on third-and-4.

Flournoy scored earlier on a 5-yard reception, and George Pickens had a 38-yard touchdown catch.

Dak Prescott is 14-of-18 for 156 yards with two touchdowns, with Pickens catching four for 86 and the score. CeeDee Lamb has four catches for 26 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season.