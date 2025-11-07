 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Chargers list Tarheeb Still as doubtful to face Steelers

  
The Chargers don’t expect to have cornerback Tarheeb Still in the lineup against the Steelers this weekend.

Still has been listed as doubtful to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week. Still has 31 tackles and six passes defensed in his eight starts this season.

The Chargers ruled tackle Bobby Hart (knee, ankle) out and they listed five players as questionable. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (groin), long snapper Josh Harris (chest), wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith (hamstring), defensive back Deane Leonard (knee), and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (groin) make up that group.

Hand, Harris and Leonard are all on injured reserve, so the team would have to make several roster moves to activate them in time to play against Pittsburgh.