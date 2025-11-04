 Skip navigation
Chargers long snapper Rick Lovato retires with Josh Harris set to replace him

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:31 PM

Chargers long snapper Rick Lovato has retired, just before he was likely to be released.

The Chargers announced today that Lovato has been placed on the reserve/retired list. It’s a surprise any time an active player retires in the middle of the season, but in the case of Lovato, who was likely about to get cut, it’s not a huge surprise.

Lovato is not a big loss for the Chargers because they only signed him in August when their starting long snapper, Josh Harris, suffered an injury. Harris hasn’t played yet this season but is expected back this week, so Lovato was likely to be released to make room for Harris anyway.

The 33-year-old Lovato played for the Eagles from 2016 to 2024. He had brief stints with in Chicago, Green Bay and Washington before going to Philadelphia. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Eagles and was a Pro Bowler in 2019.