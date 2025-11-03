 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Chargers lose Joe Alt for the rest of the season

  
Published November 3, 2025 05:02 PM

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt is out for the rest of the season.

The team has announced that Alt will have surgery to repair an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Titans.

It was the second high ankle sprain Alt has suffered this season, to the same leg. He initially injured the ankle in Week 4, at the Giants. He returned for the Week 8 game against the Vikings.

Alt was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Right tackle Bobby Hart suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s 27-20 win.

Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patella tendon during training camp.

The 6-3 Chargers host the 5-3 Steelers on Sunday night.