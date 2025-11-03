Chargers lose Joe Alt for the rest of the season

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt is out for the rest of the season.

The team has announced that Alt will have surgery to repair an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Titans.

It was the second high ankle sprain Alt has suffered this season, to the same leg. He initially injured the ankle in Week 4, at the Giants. He returned for the Week 8 game against the Vikings.

Alt was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Right tackle Bobby Hart suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s 27-20 win.

Alt moved from right tackle to left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patella tendon during training camp.

The 6-3 Chargers host the 5-3 Steelers on Sunday night.