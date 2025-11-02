Chargers move to 6-3 with 27-20 victory over Titans

The Titans were able to hang around the Chargers in the first half with a defensive and special teams touchdown.

But Los Angeles used a goal-line stand and a dominant, 15-play, 99-yard drive to take control of the matchup in the second half — leading to a 27-17 victory.

After largely looking listless on offense in the first half, the Titans had a chance to take a 24-20 lead over the Chargers with their first drive of the second half. With third- and fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, running back Tony Pollard was stuffed for no gain on both plays, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Starting with the ball from that spot, the Chargers immediately got out from under the shadow of their own goal post with a 14-yard pass from Justin Herbert to tight end Oronde Gadsden. That got the offense rolling, and eventually Herbert scrambled in for a 1-yard touchdown to put Los Angeles up 27-17 — capping a long drive that took 9:03 off the clock.

Though the Titans did get another field goal from Joey Slye, that long drive largely took the Tennessee out of the game. Following Slye’s field goal, the Chargers were able to run out the clock with a successful four-minute drive.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed a pick-six to end his team’s opening drive, but recovered well to finish the contest 19-of-29 for 250 yards with two touchdowns. He also led the team with 57 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. He hit Scott Matlock for a 2-yard TD in the first quarter and then connected with Quentin Johnston for a 19-yard TD midway through the second quarter.

Titans linebacker Cody Barton returned Herbert’s interception 24 yards for a touchdown and Chimere Dike returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. But Tennessee could not reach the end zone on offense.

Cam Ward ended the contest 13-of-21 for 145 yards. Tony Pollard led with 56 yards on 10 carries.

Tennessee had just 10 first downs, finishing with only 206 yards and 1-of-9 on third down. Los Angeles ended the game with 21 first downs, 343 yards, and was 7-of-13 on third down.

Now at 6-3, the Chargers will host the Steelers for a big AFC matchup next Sunday night on NBC.

The 1-8 Titans will have a bye in Week 10 before hosting the Texans in Week 11.