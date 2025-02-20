 Skip navigation
Chargers promote Dylan Roney to edge rusher coach

  
The Chargers are promoting Dylan Roney to be their new edge coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Roney, 29, worked with the edge rushers last season as a defensive assistant. The Chargers ranked sixth in sacks in 2024.

Roney spent three seasons with Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan, assisting the defensive coaching staff in game planning, analysis and day-to-day operations. He worked with Aidan Hutchinson while there.

Michigan had the nation’s top-ranked defense in 2023.

Roney joined the Wolverines after one season as a defensive analyst at the University of Illinois (2020) and a year as a defensive graduate assistant at Western Kentucky University (2019), primarily working with the defensive line for the Hilltoppers.